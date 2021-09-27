Toyoto discontinues Yaris in India from September 27; here’s why

From today (September 27), Toyota Kirloskar Motor will no longer produce or sell the Yaris automobile in India. Lower-than-expected sales could be one of the main factors. The Yaris, which went on sale on April 25, 2018, for Rs 875,000, has only sold 19,784 units by the end of August.

In a statement, the company said: “This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings. In every sense, the Yaris is truly a top-class, versatile sedan. We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022."

Toyota has stated that it will continue to serve all Yaris customers through its dealer service locations around the country, and that Toyota authentic spare parts will be available for at least the next 10 years on this discontinued model.

