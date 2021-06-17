Transport Ministry to soon launch new format for car, bike pollution certificates

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday issued a notification to create a uniform format for the Pollution Control Certificate (PUC) of all vehicles across the country.

For those uninitiated, a PUC Certificate is a document that is provided to vehicle owners upon inspection of emission levels. A PUC Certificate is only awarded if the vehicle's emission is found in compliance with the authorised standards.

The aim is to link the PUC database with the National Register. An important change in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, is that the government has made it mandatory to have a QR code on the PUC form. The Ministry will launch a common format of pollution certificate.

The PUC form also needs to have details of the vehicle, owner and emission status. One can find out all the details of the vehicle by scanning the QR code. The changes in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, are made to make the work of law enforcement agencies easier.

Warning for first time violators

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification on June 14, 2021, regarding the uniform format of the PUC certificate to be issued across the country under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The notification reads that if the vehicle does not meet the emission standards, then it will be given a rejection slip for the first time. This slip can be used to get the vehicle serviced or to get checked at any other centre.