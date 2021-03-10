हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TVS Motors

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 2021 with 5-speed super-slick gearbox launched in India

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets an advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that now churns out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. 

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle in India on Wednesday. 

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue.  It will be available in two variants at the current price; Disc priced at Rs 110,320 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Drum priced at Rs 107,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The motorcycle continues to stay true to its racing pedigree by offering increased power and torque in line with its customers' evolving needs, thereby ensuring the best performance and power of 17.63 PS – making it the ‘Most Powerful’ motorcycle in its class, the company said in a statement.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets an advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that now churns out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal.  Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with a two kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction. We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle."

