Vintage vehicle owners alert! Center has formalised registration process, check details

New Delhi: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the ministry has formalised the registration process of vintage motor vehicles in India. The government has taken the step to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles, the minister added.

Taking the announcement to Twitter, Gadkari pointed out that with no existing rules for regulating the process of registration across different states, the new rules shall provide a hassle-free process along with salient features such as retention of old numbers for already registered vehicles. The ministry has also issued a “VA” series (Unique Registration Mark) for fresh registrations.

For formalising the registration process of vintage motor vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended CMVR 1989. Under new rules, all 50-year-old two or four vehicles maintained in their original form be defined as vintage motor vehicles. However, vehicles that have undergone substantial overhaul will not be categorised as vintage motor vehicles.

The registration or re-registration of vehicles motor vehicles will be done as per Form 20. Vehicle owners will have to procure an insurance policy, fee, bill of entry in case of imported vehicles, and old RC in case of an already registered vehicle in India.

RC will be delivered in 60 days

Upon registration, you’ll receive your registration certificate for your vintage vehicle within 60 days from your State Registering Authority as per Form 23A. Fresh registrations will get new numbers assigned a ‘XX VA YY*’.

In the number plate, VA stands for vintage, XX stands for State Code and YY will be a two-letter series, allotted by the State Registering Authority.

Fees for new registration

Vintage vehicle owners will have to pay Rs 20,000 for the registration of their vehicles. Owners will have to pay Rs 5,000 for subsequent registrations.

