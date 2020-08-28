Vitara Brezza, Ertiga to Ciaz – Now choose several popular Maruti cars on monthly subscription

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced that it has tied-up with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its vehicle subscription service for individual customers under 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' programme.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has been launched as a pilot project Hyderabad and Pune.

Subscribe programme offers solutions for everyone who is seeking to experience the benefits of owning a car without purchasing it. Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months, the company said in a statement.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 17,600 for Swift Lxi in Pune and Rs 18,350/- in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option, Maruti said.

"With features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24*7 roadside support and no resale risk, the all-inclusive subscription service will be a delight to customers. Myles will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel," Maruti said.

“In the changed business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers. We are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand. It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said.