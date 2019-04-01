हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Volkswagen

Volkswagen introduces Black and White edition for Polo, Ameo and Vento

These models will be available without any additional cost to the customers.

Mumbai: Car manufacturer Volkswagen on Monday said that it has reintroduced its Deep Black colour for its carlines Polo and Vento.

“The Black and White edition carlines adorn striking features that reinforces the value proposition for the rapidly evolving customers without any additional cost,” Volkswagen said in a statement.

The Polo, Ameo and Vento will be equipped with stylish body graphics, black & white leatherette seat cover, sporty roof edge spoiler, glossy rear spoiler, R16 portago alloys, black painted roof,  chrome fender  black  and white badge and black ORVM.

“ It is our constant endeavor to enhance our product offerings that are in - line with evolving consumer aspirations. Adding a dash of style, these enhanced feature offerings further make an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers. In turn giving them the power of choice within the Volkswagen product,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.

VolkswagenVolkswagen PoloVolkswagen VentoVolkswagen Ameo
