Volvo bets big on EVs, plans to make only electric vehicles by 2030

Swedish vehicle maker Volvo bets big on electric vehicles by saying that from now onwards, it will make only electric vehicles by 2030.

The automaker on Tuesday that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine," said Henrik Green, Volvo's chief technology officer.

Volvo’s announcement follows General Motors’ pledge earlier this year to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035.

Volvo also said that, while its all-electric vehicles will be sold exclusively online, dealerships will “remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars."

The Swedish automaker is planning to unveil its second fully electric car, a follow-up to last year's XC40 Recharge, a compact SUV. Volvo said its goal is to have half of its global sales be fully electric cars by 2025, with the remaining half made up of hybrids.

Automakers around the world are ramping up the production of electric vehicles as charging technology improves and governments impose stricter pollution regulations.

“We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker," Green said. “It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change."