What is new 'BH' Bharat Series for Vehicles? What are the benefits and how to apply for it?

New Delhi: In order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highwaysvide notification has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.e. “Bharat series (BH-series)”. A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

This vehicle registration facility under “Bharat series (BH-series)” will be available on voluntary basis to Defense personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Government/ Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories.

Benefits of 'BH' Bharat Series for Vehicles

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.

Format of Bharat series (BH-series) Registration Mark -

Registration Mark Format: -

YY BH #### XX

YY – Year of first registration

BH- Code for Bharat Series

####- 0000 to 9999 (randomized)

XX- Alphabets (AA to ZZ)

Here is how to apply for 'BH' Bharat Series for Vehicles

A passenger vehicle user takes the following steps to re-register a vehicle:

(i) You need to get “No Objection Certificate” from the Parent State for assignment of a new registration mark in another state.

(ii) Upon getting NOC, you will be assigned new registration mark after the road tax on prorata basis is paid in the new State

(ii) Thereafter you will have to apply for refund of the road tax in the parent State on pro rata basis.

However, you must bear in mind that this provision to get refund from the parent State on pro rata basis is a very cumbersome process and varies from one State to another.

