Yamaha

Yamaha India launches FZ-FI, FZS-FI bikes priced up to Rs 97,000

The introduction of the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS followed the first launch of ABS-enabled YZF-R15 version 3.0 from the company in 2019.

New Delhi: Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha Monday launched two new motorcycles in its FZ range in the premium segment priced up to Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two new products FZ-FI and FZS-FI equipped with advanced braking system, anti-lock braking system (ABS), are powered by 149 cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder engines, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) said in statement.

While the FZ-FI is priced at Rs 95,000, the FZ-S FI is tagged at Rs 97,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), it added.

"The new launch from Yamaha will strengthen the company's presence in the deluxe class in India," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

The introduction of the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS followed the first launch of ABS-enabled YZF-R15 version 3.0 from the company in 2019.

The company also said it has introduced ABS-equipped version of its FZ 25 model; and will be available for Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

