Year-end discounts of up to Rs 3.06 lakh: Check out lucrative car deals by various automakers

New Delhi: As we are all set to bid farewell to 2020, automakers in India are offering lucrative offers and deals on hatchbacks, SUVs and MPVs. Auto Majors like Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, Hyundai and Honda are giving special year-end deals to the customers.

Here is looking at some great deals by the auto companies before the end of 2020

Maruti

From Maruti's best selling Alto to the more premium Maruti S-Cross, the company is offering discount ranging between Rs 36,000 upto Rs 61,000 across its models. Some other cars with lucrative discounts from Maruti are Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno and Ciaz where people can avail benefits upto Rs 45,000, Rs 35,500, Rs 6,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 61,000 respectively.

Hyundai

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh to customers. Those looking to buy the Santro can avail upto Rs 50,000 discount, up to Rs 60,000 discount on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, upto Rs 60,000 Hyundai Grand i10, upto Rs 70,000 on Hyundai Aura, and upto Rs 1 lakh on the Elantra.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering upto Rs 3.06 lakh on its cars though the year end offer does not apply to its recently launched 2020 Thar. On the Mahindra Mahindra KUV100 NXT, you can avail maximum benefit of upto Rs 62,000, while the company is offering upto Rs 29,500 on the XUV300. Customers looking to buy the Bolero may avail upto Rs 20,000 benefits, Rs 60,000 on the Scorpio, upto Rs 41,000 on the Marazzo, upto Rs 56,000 on the XUV500. The maximum benefit of Rs 3.06 lakh can be availed on the Mahindra Alturas G4. All the benefits are a combination of cash discount, corporate discount, exchange bonus and benefits on accessories.

Honda

Honda cars is offering discounts in the price range between Rs 15,000 upto Rs 2.5 lakh. You can avail benefits upto Rs 37,000 on the Honda Amaze, upto Rs 30,000 on All-new Honda City 5th-generation, upto Rs 40,000 on new Honda WR-V, upto Rs 40,000 on Honda Jazz and upto Rs 1 lakh on a Honda Civic. Honda's maximum discount can be availed with a combination of exchange offer and cash discounts.