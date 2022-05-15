The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to open a new terminal building at the Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh by March of next year. According to the AAI, the new terminal building will be equipped with world-class passenger facilities and will be able to handle 500 people during peak hours. The new covers an area of more than 1,15,315 square feet.

The terminal building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a modern food court in the landscape area and a well-planned parking for over 300 cars and buses.

Upgradation work is being undertaken at #AAI’s @aaijbpairport to cater the growing passenger traffic. Airport Development Project includes construction of New Terminal Building, ATC Tower, Technical Block, Fire Station Category VII, Extension of runway & other works. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zbcFVSkdCT — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 14, 2022

"The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh," it stated.

According to the statement, the entire airport is also getting upgraded, not just the terminal building. The runway is being extended to make it suitable to handle A320-type aircraft; a new 38-metre-high air traffic control tower is being built, and a new fire station and ancillary buildings are being built under this project at the Jabalpur airport, it said.

The entire project will cost Rs 412 crore. "The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2022, and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2023," the statement said. The Centre-run AAI owns and runs more than 100 airports across the country.

