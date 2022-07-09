NewsAviation
Aatmanirbhar Bharat: HAL-Safran inks agreement to develop helicopter engines in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France-based Safran Helicopter Engines have signed an agreement to develop helicopter engines in India, reports ANI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
  • HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines inks agreement to develop helicopter engines in India
  • The partnership will be dedicated to the development, production, sales, and support of helicopter engines
  • The MoU reiterates the commitment of achieving the India’s vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"

To develop helicopter engines in India, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France-based Safran Helicopter Engines have signed an agreement to create a new joint venture. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was signed by R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, and Franck Saudo, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Helicopter Engines in the presence of Olivier Andries, Chief Executive Officer of Safran. 

The partnership will be dedicated to the development, production, sales, and support of helicopter engines and one of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and the Ministry of Defence’s future helicopters, including the 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter), HAL said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. 

The MoU reiterates the commitment of both Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL to the Indian Government's vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" or achieving self-reliance, particularly in defense technologies. "Safran Helicopter Engines has been our valued partner for several decades. We now look forward to utilizing this opportunity to leverage HAL’s experience in manufacturing more than 15 types of aircraft and helicopter engines to jointly co-develop and manufacture engines with an immediate focus on IMRH and its naval variant the Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH)," said Madhavan. 

In the past, HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have already established multiple partnerships, including the Shakti engine, which powers HAL-produced helicopters, including the Dhruv, Rudra, and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). 

"The creation of this new joint venture marks a turning point in our relationship with HAL and the Indian MoD with the development and production of a new generation of a helicopter engine," said Franck Saudo. 

(With inputs from ANI)

