Amarnath cloudburst update: IAF deploys Mi-17, ALH Dhruv helicopters for rescue ops

After a flash flood and cloudburst in the holy shrine cave of Amarnath, rescue operations are underway being carried out by Indian Army and Indian Air Force helicopters, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
  • Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopters have joined the rescue operations
  • Six pilgrims were evacuated by Army helicopters
  • Rescue operations are underway

At least 13 people were killed as a flash flood caused by a cloudburst swept away scores of people at the sacred cave of Amarnath on Saturday. Six pilgrims were evacuated by Army helicopters while rescue efforts continued into the night nearby. Adding to it Indian Air Force has deployed 2 ALH Dhruv helicopters along with 2 Mi-17 V5s to participate in the rescue operations. Moreover, One AN-32 and Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft have been kept on standby in Chandigarh for further requirements.

"Air rescue operations were started this morning as six pilgrims were evacuated. The military medical teams are receiving patients and casualties at the Nilagrar helipad for onward evacuation," an official said on Saturday. The Army official said mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols were on the job to search for the missing people.

Around 5.30 pm on Friday, a cloudburst dropped a tonne of rain, and thick streams of sludge flowed down the mountainside into the valley. According to officials, the pouring waters damaged three community kitchens where the pilgrims are provided meals, as well as 25 tents at the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir.  

On Friday, an official on the ground said about 40 people were missing while five had been rescued. The Union Territory administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) gave out four telephone numbers to help the families of those who might have been affected due to the cloudburst.

An official of the administration said the Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy, and a decision on its resume.

With inputs from agencies

