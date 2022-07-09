At least 13 people were killed as a flash flood caused by a cloudburst swept away scores of people at the sacred cave of Amarnath on Saturday. Six pilgrims were evacuated by Army helicopters while rescue efforts continued into the night nearby. Adding to it Indian Air Force has deployed 2 ALH Dhruv helicopters along with 2 Mi-17 V5s to participate in the rescue operations. Moreover, One AN-32 and Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft have been kept on standby in Chandigarh for further requirements.

"Air rescue operations were started this morning as six pilgrims were evacuated. The military medical teams are receiving patients and casualties at the Nilagrar helipad for onward evacuation," an official said on Saturday. The Army official said mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols were on the job to search for the missing people.

Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopters have taken off from Srinagar to join the rescue operations at the Amarnath cave site. The aircraft have been on stand-by since morning but could not take off due to bad weather in Srinagar and adjoining areas: IAF officials#AmarnathYatra — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Around 5.30 pm on Friday, a cloudburst dropped a tonne of rain, and thick streams of sludge flowed down the mountainside into the valley. According to officials, the pouring waters damaged three community kitchens where the pilgrims are provided meals, as well as 25 tents at the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir.

On Friday, an official on the ground said about 40 people were missing while five had been rescued. The Union Territory administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) gave out four telephone numbers to help the families of those who might have been affected due to the cloudburst.

An official of the administration said the Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy, and a decision on its resume.

With inputs from agencies