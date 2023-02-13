Aero India 2023: Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' Performs Thrilling Aerobatics in Bengaluru; Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023 today, the event began as Asia's largest aero show. At the beginning of the show, Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force led the Gurukul formation on a flypast during the grand opening ceremony of the enormous air show. Along with other shows, an India-made Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) 'Prachand' performed aerobatic stunts during the show. It is to be noted that the indigenous aircraft is a part of the Indian Air Force fleet and was formally inducted in 2022.

The multi-role attack helicopter, which Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) designed, developed, and extensively test-flew for over a decade, has been modified to meet the needs of the Indian armed forces to operate both in desert terrains and high-altitude sectors.

In addition, the LCH boasts a lot of distinctive features. Its ability to land and take off at a height of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) makes it the only assault helicopter in the world that is suitable for use in the high-altitude regions of the Siachen glacier. It can also damage the enemy's air defense activities and fire a variety of air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.

Meanwhile, Aero India 2023 is also promoting other India-made aircraft as well. For instance, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will also be in the event.

LCH Prachand at Aero India 2023: Video

More than 80 nations will participate in Aero India 2023. Aero India 2023 is expected to draw participation from 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs as well as ministers from roughly 30 different nations. More than 800 defence businesses, including over 100 foreign and 700 Indian enterprises, will participate in the Aero India 2023 show.



Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited are among the major exhibitors at Aero India 2023.