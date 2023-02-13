Aero India 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Asia's Biggest Aviation Show in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th iteration of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. This show comes as the biggest aero exhibition in Asia and will present a slew of aircraft and show from multiple exhibitors. In addition, the five-day show will be focused on showcasing homegrown equipment, aircraft, and technologies and forming alliances with foreign businesses. It is to be noted that the inauguration ceremony was completed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

At the massive air show's opening ceremony, Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force led the Gurukul formation on a flypast."The Runway to a Billion Opportunities" is the theme of Aero India 2023, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Additionally, by bringing together international investors and attracting co-development and co-production collaborations, the event will assist in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups into the global supply chain.

Also read: Air Asia Flight Grounded in Pune, DGCA Takes Action After Tyre Found Cracked

More than 80 nations participated in Aero India 2023. Aero India 2023 is expected to draw participation from 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs as well as ministers from roughly 30 different nations.

Aero India 2023 exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. The five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant `New India` by displaying India`s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

(With ANI Inputs)