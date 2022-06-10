हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aviation

Afghanistan’s national carrier 'Ariana Afghan Airlines' to resume flights to India

Ariana Afghan Airline currently flies twice a week to Doha, Qatar. However, there is no announcement on the ticket prices for the flight between Indian and Afghanistan, reports PTI.

Afghanistan’s national carrier &#039;Ariana Afghan Airlines&#039; to resume flights to India
Image for representation

Ariana Afghan Airlines, Afghanistan's flag carrier and largest airline, has announced that flights to India, China, and Kuwait will restart. According to Tolo News, the confirmation came from Rahmatullah Agha, the CEO of Ariana Afghan Airlines. The move comes as India considers the possibility of resuming diplomatic relations with the country. It should be mentioned that a high-level Indian delegation recently met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul. The meeting was India's first formal visit since the closure of its embassy in Afghanistan. 

"We have discussed this in Dubai. God willing, flights will soon start to India, where there are a lot of goods ... and a number of our passengers are there for treatment. Our flights to India, China and Kuwait will soon start," he said.

The airline flies twice a week to Doha, Qatar, and it is unclear how much a ticket will cost. India is one of the largest markets for Afghan agricultural and horticultural products. The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACAL) said that with the start of flights between Kabul and Delhi, the country`s exports will increase, reported Tolo News.

Also read: Pooja Hegde calls Indigo staff 'arrogant': Times when airlines offended celebs

"India`s market is a good opportunity for our ... agriculture sector, now here in Afghanistan it is the season of grapes, pomegranates, apricots, saffron, medicinal plants, we hope that our exports will increase to other countries through air corridors," said Mirwais Hajizada, member of ACAL. Meanwhile, NBC News reported that the United States, in cooperation with the Qatari government, is indirectly paying Ariana Afghan Airlines to evacuate Afghan refugees from Kabul.

But the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) said that any passenger with a legal document can travel abroad, reported Tolo News." Flights happen based on timetables, anyone who has to travel documents like a visa, passport and ticket can travel, if they are foreigners or Afghans, they can travel," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport.

(With inputs from ANI)

