After Amritsar, Air India Launches Ahmedabad-Gatwick Non-Stop Flight Services

The flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick will be operated three times a week, using Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 18 business class and 238 economy class seats.

Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:50 PM IST|Source: PTI

Air India on Tuesday launched a non-stop service between Ahmedabad and Gatwick in the UK, and it was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. At the inauguration, Scindia said the introduction of this route will open more business avenues and further strengthen investment opportunities between the two nations, according to a release.

The flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick will be operated three times a week, using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 18 business class and 238 economy class seats.

London Gatwick is the second largest airport in the UK. "It is estimated that over 8,00,000 Gujaratis call the UK their home, making the Gujarati diaspora in the UK to be, arguably, the largest in the world," Air India said in the release.

This week, in addition to flights from Ahmedabad, the airline has also launched non-stop flights to Gatwick from Amritsar Goa, and Kochi. Besides, the frequencies have been increased to London Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai.

"In total, the airline now operates 49 flights per week between India and the UK, including six flights a week to Birmingham from Delhi and Amritsar," the release said.

