Aviation

Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to engine failure

The flight was bound to land in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates but had to make an emergency landing after the engine of the plane failed mid-air.

Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to engine failure
Image for representation

An Air Arabia flight from Chittagong, Bangladesh, to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was diverted to Ahmedabad when one of the plane's engines failed mid-flight, according to senior officials from India's aviation regulator, the DGCA. Officials said on Tuesday that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into the situation.

The flight landed at the Ahmedabad airport at approximately 9.25 pm on Monday after one of the engines "stalled" mid-air and the engine failure warning came on, they added. Due to the warning sign, the crew had to make a "mayday" call and the aircraft was allowed to conduct an emergency landing at the airport, the officials noted.

None of the passengers or crew members were injured and the aircraft landed safely, they said. A DGCA team from its Mumbai regional office, in consultation with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has been sent to Ahmedabad to conduct the probe, the officials added. 

With inputs from PTI

