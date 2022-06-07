हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Qatar Airways

Boycott Qatar Airways trends on Twitter after Nupur Sharma’s remarks

Hashtag Boycott Qatar Airways is trending on Twitter after the middle-easter nation asked India for an apology over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

Boycott Qatar Airways trends on Twitter after Nupur Sharma’s remarks
Image for representation

Twitter has been recently flooded with tweets having Boycott Qatar Airways as hashtags, taking the phrase on the trending list on Twitter. The series of incidents taking the phrase among the trending ones started from the comment of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the reaction of the middle eastern country to it. Now, the twitteratis are saying that the country that gave citizenship to Maqbool Fida Hussain (MF Hussain), who made pictures showing nude and obscene photos of Hindu deities is advising India on blasphemy over a statement by Nupur Sharma.

Qatar Airways has now become one of the companies which the Twitteratis want to get banned in India as the company belongs to the middle-eastern nation. One of the Twitter users said, "Please tell us the name of companies like Qatar, Arab, Iran etc, which we can ban in our country."

Earlier, the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing disappointment and condemnation of the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammed ANI reported quoting Qatar MOFA.

Also read: Delhi Airport to induct 62 electric vehicles to cut greenhouse gas emissions within four months

It is to be noted that along with Qatar, other middle-eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Kuwait also condemned the remarks made by Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Muhammed and hence there are demands of banning companies hailing from these nations as well.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways and IndiGo recently reactivated their codeshare partnership after India resumed regular international passenger flights on March 27. In a codeshare partnership, each carrier on its distribution system can sell seats for other's flights. IndiGo had in November 2019 signed the codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways.

On April 19, their joint statement said, "As part of this expanded code-share agreement, Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9."

