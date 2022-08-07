NewsAviation
Air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh improved over 5 years, to aid development: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also mentioned that in 2017, the air connectivity from Lucknow was limited to only 15 cities; today, the airport is providing air services to 30 destinations.

Aug 07, 2022
  • In 2017, the air connectivity from Lucknow was limited to only 15 cities
  • Now Lucknow Airport connects 30 destinations
  • The expansion of air routes has been going on under UDAN scheme

Air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh improved over 5 years, to aid development: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to operate five international airports in the coming months, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasising the importance of air connectivity for development. He stated that the state currently has nine fully operational airports, which has played a significant role in its development. Moreover, he pointed out that air connectivity is a crucial need for development in the state.

"Air connectivity is the need of the hour, and during the past five years, the state government has taken steps in this direction and has achieved great success," the CM said at the launch of the AirAsia service from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here.

"In 2017, the air connectivity from Lucknow was limited to only 15 cities; today, the Lucknow airport is providing air services to 30 destinations. In the coming time, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to operate five international airports," Adityanath said, according to a statement.

Also read: Japan Airlines starts more flights between Bengaluru and Tokyo, details here

Adityanath said AirAsia had shown a positive approach by launching its service from Lucknow. Keeping in view the population and capacity of the state, the pace of development will accelerate through better air connectivity, he added.

Addressing the programme through the virtual medium, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it's a historic day for Lucknow and the country. Lucknow residents can now go to every corner of the country, Scindia said, adding that this was made possible only because of the efforts of Adityanath. As many as 63 new routes have been started in Uttar Pradesh under the UDAN scheme, and their number will soon be increased to 108 routes, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathLucknow airportAviation

