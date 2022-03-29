Air France-KLM to increase international flight frequency to India starting May 2022

Air France-KLM Group said it will increase its regular flights to India from 20 per week in April to 30 per week in May.

Air France will operate from four gateways -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai -- and KLM from Delhi and Mumbai, it said on March 28.

"Following the resumption, Air France and KLM will progressively increase flight operations from India, starting with 20 weekly flights in April and expanding frequency to 30 weekly flights in May," the group stated.

Regular international flights resumed on March 27 in India after a Covid-19 pandemic-induced hiatus of approximately two years. During the last two years, limited international passenger flights were operating between India and select countries -- including France and the Netherlands -- under bilateral air bubble arrangements.

Jean-Noel Rault, Air France- KLM General Manager Indian Subcontinent, said, "India is a strategic market for Air France and KLM, thanks to a strong VFR (visiting friends and relatives) segment and incoming tourism we anticipate a rapid recovery that should help the industry."

"We will carefully monitor the market situation as we intend to reach our pre-pandemic activity over the summer of 2022," Rault added.

