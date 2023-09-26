Air India Announces Codeshare Agreement With AIX Connect, Adds 'AI' Code To 100 Flights

Air India, has entered into a codeshare agreement with AIX Connect (formerly known as Air Asia India). Air India will add its ‘AI’ designator code to over 100 flights a day operated by AIX Connect on 21 routes. More routes under the codeshare agreement will be added progressively. Bookings for the codeshare flights are being opened across points of sale, for travel starting 27 September 2023. The codeshare implementation enables Air India guests to connect seamlessly on AIX Connect’s route network to and from over 80 points across Air India’s extensive domestic and international network.

The scope of the agreement between the two airlines enables guests to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations. Guests connecting from international to domestic flights will, however, need to clear customs at the first point of entry in India, in line with government regulations.

AIX Connect will honour the free baggage allowance mentioned on tickets issued by Air India. Air India guests connecting on to flights operated by AIX Connect will also be able to enjoy complimentary meals on board.

With the implementation of the codeshare agreement, Air India has expanded its domestic route network to 4 new destinations in India, namely Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, and Surat, in addition to the common destinations between the two airlines’ route networks. Customers from these originating cities will be able to connect to Air India’s wide international network over hubs at Delhi and Mumbai.

The codeshare agreement also enables AIX Connect to leverage Air India’s global distribution network, via the airline’s direct channels as well as its global travel agency network.

AIX Connect is a 100% subsidiary of Air India, which is in the process of being integrated with Air India Express (another 100% subsidiary of Air India) to ultimately form a single low-cost carrier within the Tata group’s airline business.