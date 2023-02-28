Air India Business Class Passenger Finds Insect In Meal Served On Mumbai-Chennai Flight

An Air India passenger, travelling in business class from Mumbai to Chennai, on Monday shared a video of an insect he found in his in-flight meal. "@airindiain insect in the meal served in businessclass. Doesn`t look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -Mumbai to chennai Seat 2C," passenger Mahavir Jain tweeted. Responding to the video, Air India said: "Dear Mr. Jain, we`re sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process."



"However, could you please DM your date of travel, and flight details along with the seat number? We`ll highlight this to our catering team for immediate review and action," the airline said. Earlier, on the same day, two such complaints surfaced regarding Air India.



An Indian diplomat alleged the poor facilities at the airline`s business class lounge at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York. India`s High Commissioner to Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, St.Kitts & Nevis, Dr K.J. Srinivasa, alleged that the Air India business class lounge at JFK Airport had "empty" food containers, disposable plates and cutlery and "unresponsive" staff.



On the same day, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai. "Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze," Kapoor said on Twitter.



"Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" he said in another tweet.