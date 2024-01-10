Air India Captain Faces Allegations Of Ignoring Air Traffic Control, Takes Wrong Taxiway In Goa

New Delhi: In a recent incident, an Air India flight (AI-146) from London to Goa is under scrutiny as the captain is accused of disregarding air traffic control instructions and taking a wrong turn on the taxiway. The alleged incident occurred during the landing at Goa Airport on November 1, 2023.

According to reports, the captain, identified as Rishi Kumar Sharma, is accused of deviating from the assigned A-2 taxiway to the A-3 taxiway during the aircraft's approach to the apron. This deviation is said to have occurred despite specific instructions from air traffic control.

The incident was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and a written complaint has been filed against Captain Rishi Kumar Sharma. The aircraft involved in the incident was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANQ.

The complaint highlights the potential danger of the captain's actions, as such deviations could lead to collisions or accidents on the runway or taxiway. An investigation by the DGCA will determine whether the allegations against Captain Sharma are accurate and if there were any mitigating circumstances.