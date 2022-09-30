Air India cuts 50 percent concession for Senior Citizens and Students by THIS much

Air India cuts down on concessions offered to students and senior citizens by half. The airline has announced to offer only 25 per cent concession to student and senior citizens, earlier which stood at 50 per cent. “Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend. Even after this adjustment, Air India’s discount on base fares for both students and senior citizens will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines,” reports Hindustan Times quoting an Air India spokesperson. The airline, however, has not introduced any cut on concessions that were being offered under other categories.

Armed personals, paramilitary force individuals, war-disabled officers, and recipients of gallantry awards will continue to receive the 50 per cent concession that was offered earlier as well. Notably, the updated discount slab has already come into effect. A circular of the airline read, “… (under senior citizen and student concession) for tickets issued on/after 29th September 2022, 25 per cent (discount) of basic fare will be applicable on select booking classes in economy cabin.” Also, another notification circulated on September 28 revealed, “it has been decided to revise the concessionary fares with effect from 29th September 2022. The changes are applicable for tickets issued on/after 29th September 2022.”

The airline, however, defended itself against the high reduction in concessionary benefits to students and senior citizens in a statement, saying, “Even after this adjustment, the discount on base fares for both students and senior citizens will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines.” “Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend,” an Air India spokesperson further added to the statement.