Air India Express Begins Direct Flight Operations On Goa-Dubai Route; Check Details

The Air India Express Goa-Dubai Flight will operate four times a week after the maiden flight on Monday that took off from the Dabolim Airport with 148 passengers onboard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The international low-cost airline from India, Air India Express, said on Monday that it has started flying four times a week nonstop between Goa and Dubai. At one in the morning on Monday, Dabolim Airport's inaugural flight, IX 840, departed with 148 passengers on board.

To mark the occasion, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express and AirAsia India, said: "We are thrilled to start our maiden international services from Goa under the Air India Express banner, which is amongst India's most popular tourist destinations".

Singh said that the airline takes pride in being the only airline that offers direct connectivity to Dubai from Goa. AirAsia India, which is set to merge with Air India Express, already operates 13 daily direct flights to/from Goa, connecting five domestic cities.

"We hope to be a part of the tourism success story of the state and remain committed to offering the best of services to our customers," he added.

Earlier in the evening, the Goa travel trade joined the celebrations marking the entry of Air India Express to Goa at a function held at a city hotel with the senior leadership teams of Air India Express and AirAsia India.

With PTI Inputs

