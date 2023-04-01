Air India Express Begins Direct Flight Services On Indore-Sharjah Route

Air India Express has started direct flight services from Indore to Sharjah. During an announcement, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the direct route between Indore and Sharjah that Air India Express began operating on Friday will assist increase trade and commerce between the two nations. The flight will be operated three days a week. According to a press release, Scindia declared after the flight's launch that it would not only promote trade and business but also reunite families residing in other nations. From Indore, Air India Express also offers direct services to Dubai.

In 2013-14, Indore was connected to only 6 destinations. In the last 9 years, air connectivity has increased to 24 including 2 international destinations. Earlier, weekly air traffic movement from Indore was 320 and that has now increased to 500, he added.

The minister also said that in 2014, the state of Madhya Pradesh had air connectivity with only eight cities of the country but now it is connected to 26 cities. The weekly air traffic movement from the state was 500 aircraft; in 9 years it has increased to 840, he said.

In a separate release, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express and AirAsia India, said, the LCC entity of Air India is poised for rapid network growth and expansion. "In line with our network strategy, the LCC entity will be focusing more on tier 2/3 cities of the country, which are the growth engines of the future".

