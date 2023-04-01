Vistara To Begin Mumbai-London Direct Flight Services From June 1; Check Fares

The full-service airline Vistara, a partnership between Singapore Airlines and the Tata Group, announced on Friday that it would begin offering direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow starting on June 1. Business, premium economy, and economy class Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 aircraft will operate the services on the new route five times a week, according to a statement from Vistara.

For the Mumbai-London-Mumbai flights, the passengers will have three categories of seating arrangements, i.e., economy, premium economy, and business with the prices being Rs 57,799, Rs 102,199, and Rs 241,399, respectively. Furthermore, the flights on the Mumbai-London route (UK 015, Uk 106) will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

The airline, which is in the process of merging with Tata Group-owned Air India, said it plans to expand further into the European market with a gradual increase in its widebody fleet going forward.

"Mumbai-London will be our fourth route to Europe after connecting Frankfurt, Paris, and London with Delhi. This additional gateway also offers our customers more options and flexibility with their travel itineraries," said Vinod Kannan, CEO at Vistara.

"We look forward to further expanding our presence in Europe, especially with more wide-body aircraft joining our fleet in the coming months," he added. The airline also said that bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including on its website, mobile app as well as travel agents.

With PTI Inputs