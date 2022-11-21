Air India Express to soon start flight services to Bahrain, Dammam from Kerala on THESE dates

Air India has been relentlessly working towards expanding its domestic and international air routes. Taking a step ahead, to expand the international route, Air India Express would be starting two new international services from the State capital of Kerala to the Middle East in the next two weeks. The airline will start flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia on December 1 and Thiruvananthapuram to Bahrain from November 30. The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) shared the information in a release.Air India Express would be the second airline to operate services in the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain sector with the other one being Gulf Air which is operating seven flights a week.

The release stated that Air India Express would be the first service in the Thiruvananthapuram - Dammam sector. The Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight would depart here on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.35 PM and reach there at 8.05 PM (local time), the release said.

From Bahrain, it would depart at 9.05 PM (local time) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 AM, it said. The Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam flight would depart from here on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5.35 PM and reach there at 8.25 PM (local time).

From there, it would depart at 9.25 PM (local time) and reach here at 5.05 AM, the TIAL release further said. Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers would be used for the services and booking for both flights has started, TIAL said.

Last month, the Air India Express also announced the launch of a direct international flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah from October 31. The flight took off on October 31 at 06.35pm and the inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector begin at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begins at AED 399.

(With inputs from PTI)