World's largest plane: Whale-shaped Airbus Beluga lands at Kolkata airport, Check pics

There are different types of aircraft in the world that catch the attention of the spectators due to their large size and shape, but a plane recently landed in Kolkata on Sunday which amused the spectators as they witnessed a ‘whale-shaped’ plane. People gathered in mass numbers to witness the landing of one of the world's largest planes, the whale-shaped Airbus Beluga at Kolkata airport on November 20. The super transporter Airbus Beluga landed at Kolkata airport on Sunday. This aircraft has not only become the center of attraction amongst air travelers due to its large size, but its design is also very unique. Officials stated that the whale-like aircraft had landed at Kolkata airport at around 12:30 pm,.

The whale-shaped Airbus Beluga instantly became an exhibit for the people flying in and out of the city for its sheer size. The whale-shaped plane, which is used to transport outsized cargo, arrived at the Kolkata airport from Ahmedabad around 12.30 am for refuelling and crew rest, officials said.

The aircraft, which is a rare visitor to this part of the world, was scheduled to leave the city at 9 pm for Thailand, they further said. Kolkata airport took to Twitter to share the news amongst the netizens along with pictures of one of the world's largest planes.

Guess who’s back! It’s the whale again! One of the world’s largest aircraft @Airbus #Beluga (No. 3) landed at #KolkataAirport for crew rest and refueling. Here are few glimpses of the majestic beast from the #CityofJoy. #Airbus #BelugaAircraft #BelugaWhale pic.twitter.com/Obx50PjSTv — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) November 20, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)