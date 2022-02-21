Air India flight gets water salute in Maldives for THIS reason, click here

When Air India flight AI-267 landed in Male on Monday, the flight was saluted with water cannons in honour of 46 years of air service between India and the Maldives. Air India's first flight between Trivandrum and Male was conducted in the month of February 1976.

As seen in the video, Air India flight AI-267 was greeted at Male airport with arcs of water from two firefighting rigs on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of air service between India and the Maldives.

As part of the celebration, Air India tweeted, "#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives. Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976."

Air India's AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives: Air India Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976. pic.twitter.com/w7IolEEHII — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Almost 69 years after nationalization, Air India became part of the Tata Group, its founder, and the government officially transferred the airline to Tata Group last month.

