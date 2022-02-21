हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India flight gets water salute in Maldives for THIS reason, click here

During the 46th anniversary of air service between India and the Maldives, two firefighting rigs sprayed water at AI-267 upon its arrival at Male airport.

Air India flight gets water salute in Maldives for THIS reason, click here
Image for representation

When Air India flight AI-267 landed in Male on Monday, the flight was saluted with water cannons in honour of 46 years of air service between India and the Maldives. Air India's first flight between Trivandrum and Male was conducted in the month of February 1976.

As seen in the video, Air India flight AI-267 was greeted at Male airport with arcs of water from two firefighting rigs on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of air service between India and the Maldives.

Read also: Domestic air traffic to cross pre-Covid levels within 2 months: Jyotiraditya Scindia

As part of the celebration, Air India tweeted, "#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and Maldives. Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976." 

Almost 69 years after nationalization, Air India became part of the Tata Group, its founder, and the government officially transferred the airline to Tata Group last month. 

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Air IndiaMaldivesIndiaAviation
Next
Story

Domestic air traffic to cross pre-Covid levels within 2 months: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Must Watch

PT8M15S

Wriddhiman Saha Tweet: 'Rahul Dravid told me to think about retirement' - Saha