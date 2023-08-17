Air India Introduces 96-Hour Sale, Offers Ticket At Lower Prices And Zero Convenience Fees

Air India, India’s leading global carrier, has launched a special, 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, offering travellers a chance to plan their upcoming trips at attractive fares. On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from Rs 1,470 for Economy, and Rs 10,130 for Business Class. Similar attractive fares are available for select international routes. All bookings made under the sale through the Air India website (airindia.com) and mobile app are free of the convenience fee. Air India’s Flying Returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets.

Bookings under the sale are open from today and will end at 2359Hrs on 20 August 2023, for travel between 01 September 2023 and 31 October 2023 on select domestic and international routes. Blackout dates apply through the travel period.

In addition to the Air India website and mobile app, the bookings under the sale can also be made through authorised travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with the direct channel bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Also, Air India has revealed the new colour scheme for its aircraft as part of its transformation journey. Currently, the Air India livery is made up of red and white colours but the new livery now uses a touch of purple, red, and gold shade as well, borrowed from Vistara Airline. The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’.

Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible.