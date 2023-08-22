Air India Partners AccesRail: Offers Passengers Train, Bus Connections To 100 Cities In Europe

Air India, a Tata Group airline, has entered an intermodal interline agreement with AccesRail to boost connectivity options for Air India guests across Europe, including smaller cities without airports. The agreement enables Air India guests to travel on a single intermodal ticket and take on-ground train and bus connections to more than 100 cities and towns in Austria, Belgium, Germany, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, and the United Kingdom via its European gateways of Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Milan, and Vienna.

It also allows Air India passengers to enjoy the benefits of the same baggage allowance on these rail or bus operator services as offered by Air India on its own flights. AccesRail is an IATA travel partner with its own designator code (9B), thus making intermodal journeys on a single ticket possible. Currently, intermodal tickets with Air India are available for booking through travel agents globally. The airline also plans to extend the facility to its own sales channels progressively.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India, said, “The expansion of our global network is one of our key priorities in the ongoing, comprehensive transformation of Air India. This partnership with AccesRail not only helps us to provide our guests easy access to an extended network of destinations across Europe, but also to bridge the gaps in connectivity between India and Europe.”



AccesRail’s network of rail and bus operators for Air India include Avanti West Coast (UK), Great Western Railways (UK), London North Eastern Railways (UK), National Express (UK), Trenitalia (Italy), ÖBB Austrian Railways (Austria), SNCB Belgian Railways, and Thalys (Netherlands/Belgium).

Air India is navigating through a major five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, and unveiled new Brand Identity with a new livery and logo recently. A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity and facilities to passengers all over the world.