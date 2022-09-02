Air India will implement new technologies to proactively warn passengers about changes or delays in flight itineraries and would also establish a coordination team to handle airport-specific concerns. Tatas-owned Air India has examined block timings, airport connecting times, aircraft, and personnel rotations to identify numerous improvement areas for enhancing overall performance. Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, stated in a Friday internal message that the airline would look for airport slots to complete the renovations.

While mentioning that the airline is unlikely to get all the slot changes it would like this season, he said, "now that we know what we want, we can progressively refine season-by-season," he said. The airline, which had a domestic market share of 8.4 per cent in July, will also be setting up an airport/ hub control/ regional control coordination team to better understand airport-specific issues.

According to the communication, the airline's airport operations teams are working closely with ground handling partners across the network to improve governance and performance.

Also read: WATCH: Video of Air Hostess welcoming toddler son onboard Emirates flight goes VIRAL

"... We are acquiring better customer-facing systems to proactively alert fliers of schedule changes or delays in advance, and enable them to self-change flights where relevant," it noted. Further, it said seven scenarios now trigger advanced customer notifications, and its IT and customer experience teams are working hard to fully deploy these new systems in the next couple of months. Tatas took over Air India in January this year.

With inputs from PTI