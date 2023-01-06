Air India 'peeing' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra issues first statement, defends himself

In the Air India 'peeing' incident, the accused, Shankar Mishra, has issued his first statement through his lawyers defending himself against the allegations, reports ANI. Defending himself, the accused said in the statement that the victim lady in the incident clearly condoned the incident in her message and refused to file a complaint against Mishra. It is to be noted that Mishra's lawyers, Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, have brought forth the statement representing their client's views.

In the statement, the accused also said, "The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28, and the same was delivered on November 30."

Also read: 'Started begging, said I have family': Here's why FIR was not registered against Shankar Mishra in Air India peeing incident?

It is to be noted that this is the first time Shankar Mishra has issued a statement since the incident on November 26 on the New York-Delhi flight. The accused allegedly peed on the woman in her seventies while he was inebriated on the flight.

As per the statement, the accused and the victim had reached an agreement, and he also paid compensation to the lady through Paytm on November 28, which was later returned.

The statement said, "The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28, and the same was delivered on November 30." It added, "The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022."

The cabin crew's testimony to the inquiry committee revealed that no one was an eyewitness to the occurrence, and all statements were based solely on hearsay. Furthermore, the settlement negotiated between the parties has, in the opinion of Shankar Mishra's attorneys, also been affirmed in the statements made by the cabin crew.

The statement also mentions that Shankar Mishra will cooperate with the investigation of the incident. It says, "The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process."

With ANI inputs