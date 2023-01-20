topStoriesenglish
Air India peeing incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Tata-owned airline, suspends pilot's license

Financial Penalty of Rs 30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lakh only) has been imposed on M/s Air India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The incident of passenger misbehavior which occurred on the AI-102 flight on 26.11.2022 from New York to New Delhi, came to the notice of DGCA on 04.01.2023. A male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger. DGCA issued Show Cause notices to the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of M/s Air India, and all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. 

Also read: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra accused of urinating on a woman

The written reply of M/s Air India and the personnel involved were examined. Accordingly, the following enforcement actions have been taken in the instant case:

1. Financial Penalty of Rs 30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lakh only) has been imposed on M/s Air India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.
 
2. License Suspension of the Pilot-In-Command of the said flight for a period of three months (03 months) for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.
 
3. Financial Penalty of Rs 3,00,000/- (Rupees Three Lakh only) has been imposed on the Director-in-flight services of M/s Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

Further, Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year. In a shocking turn of events, Mishra has denied 'peeing' on the woman and said that she 'peed' on herself. His lawyer argued in a Delhi court on Friday that the woman was a Kathak dancer who had a problem of "incontinence" or lack of voluntary control over urination.

