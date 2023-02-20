Air India Starts Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Daily Flight Ops, Fourth Service on This Route

Air India has started a new flight service to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram, said Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL). This would be the airline's second daily service in this sector, a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said. The new flight, AI 657, would depart from Mumbai at 5.40 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 AM, it said. The return flight, AI 658, would take off from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.55 AM and reach Mumbai at 11.15 AM.

The flight will have 122 seats including business class, TIAL said in the release. "The convenient timing of the flight provides connection to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations including Europe, UK, US, and South-East Asia," it added.

This is the fourth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram - Mumbai sector with Indigo also operating two daily services on the same route.

Recently, an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram requested assistance from this airport after the pilot encountered an issue during landing,. The 148 passengers safely disembarked after the jet touched down, the source added. The plane was then hauled to the flight hangar.

After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.

With agencies inputs