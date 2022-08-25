NewsAviation
Air India Sydney-Delhi flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after passenger falls ill

The Air India flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours before leaving for the Delhi International Airport.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness, airport officials said.

The flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.

More details awaited.

