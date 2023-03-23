Air India To Absorb Vistara Employees After Merger Of Both The Airlines

The Air India Vistara merger is going to have major effects on the employees of the two carriers. However, the effects will be disproportionate for the employees of both airlines. As per the latest report, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan has said that the employees of Vistara will be completely absorbed by Air India after the merger. This will give over 5000 employees of the airline the to find new roles with the Tata-owned Air India. The statement from Vistara's CEO came during an interview at the CAPA Aviation Summit.

As per Simple Flying's report, Kannan further underlined that roughly 80% of Vistara's personnel works in operational roles. They include, among others, pilots, flight attendants, and engineers. All personnel will undergo a transition as Vistara's aircraft eventually merge with Air India's fleet.

It is to be noted that the integration process of both airlines is underway, while the airlines are busy getting the approvals to meet the deadline. The process involves the Indian aviation authorities including the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA along with the authorities of Singapore.

With this merger, Air India will have a combined fleet of 218 aircraft making it India's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier of the nation. The current Vistara fleet consists of 53 aircraft with 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Meanwhile, Air India is also working on improving the services of the airlines with its transformational plan of over five years called Vihaan.AI. This plan is expected to improve the network of the airline, on-time performance, reliability, and customer services. The goal will be supplemented by carrying forward the legacy of Vistara in terms of its customer service. As per Simple Flying's report, Vinod Kannan assured that the consumers will continue to get the same kind of services after the merger with Air India.