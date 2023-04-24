Air India To Introduce ChatGPT-Driven Chatbot, Makes $200 Million Investment For Digital Transformation

Air India on Monday said it will be using ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline's digital systems for which it has made an initial investment of USD 200 million. The airline, which has embarked on the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, said significant progress has been made in its efforts to modernise its digital systems landscape, with multiple initiatives already completed and many more in progress. It has already invested around USD 200 million in new digital systems, digital engineering services, and in creating an industry-leading digital workforce.

The carrier expects to sustain this pace of investment over the next five years as the transformation journey shifts from catching up with world-class airlines to taking a leadership position by deploying the most cutting-edge technologies ranging from traditional digital technologies to modern generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a release. Besides, Air India is exploring emerging trends such as the application of quantum computing to solve some of the most complex optimisation challenges in the industry.

On the customer engagement front, the airline is deploying new technology systems, including "website and mobile app modernisation, user-friendly customer notifications system, ChatGPT-driven chatbot, in-flight-entertainment system modernisation and customer service portal with real-time customer support request tracking".

Also, such systems are new technology systems that will be used for digital marketing, contact centre modernisation, disruption management and self-service re-accommodation, customer feedback and analysis.

The Tata Group-owned airline is also investing in building a cutting-edge digital and technology team with its presence in Kochi and Gurugram as well as in Silicon Valley in the United States.

"The scope of the technology transformation at Air India is extensive and covers every aspect of the airline including commercial, engineering, operations, ground handling, finance, human resources, and corporate functions.

"... We are adopting a cloud-only, mobile-friendly, design-rich, AI-infused, digital-first approach to all our technology initiatives that we are executing with speed," Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy said.

Among others, Air India is focusing on having common systems across the full-service and the low-cost segments to gain from economies-of-scale and economies-of-learning across all the group airlines, driven by common platforms and a shared world-class team.

Four airlines are part of the Tata Group -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines. With respect to employee empowerment, the airline said new technology systems will be deployed for modern secure digital workplace tools, employee engagement and self-service portals, mobile devices for pilots, cabin crew and airport operations crew, automated crew pairing and rostering, and crew management and crew disruption management, among others.

For operational improvements, Air India is modernising various systems including passenger service system and departure control system, sales system, engineering management system, turnaround management, fuel management and sustainability. Tata Group took control of Air India in January last year.