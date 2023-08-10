Air India To Reveal New Brand Identity With Updated Livery & Logo Today: Here's What To Expect

The Tata Group-owned Air India will reveal its new brand identity today, on August 10, 2023 under its transformation journey. The airline is gearing up for a change in its livery colour and logo as per various media reports. Air India's transformation follows Tata Sons' acquisition of the airline from the government in January 2022. Further, it's expected that the India's oldest airline that was started in 1946 by JRD Tata will reveal its new mascot as well as new cabin design as the air carrier is preparing to induct the massive order of 470 planes, placed recently with Airbus and Boeing.

Earlier this year, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson revealed that the airline will introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey including new colour scheme for the aircraft, revamped cabin interiors, fresh crew uniforms, and updated insignia. Further, with the merger of Air India-Vistara, the brand will become second largest domestic airline in India after IndiGo, and largest international carrier.

Air India: New Livery

Air India is expected to reveal the new colour scheme for its aircrafts as part of its transformation journey. The term 'livery' means an array of elements such as symbols, insignia, colors, and identifiers that are intrinsically linked to an airline's brand. Currently, the Air India livery is made up of red and white colours, but is expected to get a touch of purple shade as well, borrowed by Vistara Airline.

Air India: Mascot

The iconic airline mascot, known as the Maharajah, is expected to be part of the rebranding plan as well. As per media reports, a female mascot might be introduced to the lineup. The Maharajah was first unveiled as part of Air India's identity during its inception in 1946 and was conceptualized by artist Umesh Rao and Bobby Kooka, Air India’s then commercial director.

Air India: New Logo

The airline might also get new logo, replacing the current logo, which features a red swan adorned with the distinctive orange Konark Chakra. The logo is set to undergo a transformation, reflecting the evolving identity of the airline under its new ownership. Some artists have imagined the Air India logo to merge with Vistara's logo to create a new identity.

Air India-Vistara Merger

Air India and Vistara, both being subsidiaries of Tata Sons, would be merged to create a more unified entity. This merger is projected to be completed by March 2024, with Singapore Airlines holding a 25 percent stake in the amalgamated entity. Currently Singapore Airlines holds 49 percent stake in Vistara with Tata Group having 51 percent stake. Furthermore, plans include the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India, forming a single low-cost carrier airline.

Air India: 470 Aircraft Order

Earlier this year, Air India placed a massive order of 470 aircraft with plane makers Airbus and Boeing in a deal value of $68 billion. The deal is part of a 840 aircraft order in total, where 470 firm and 370 option aircraft will be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade. The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft.