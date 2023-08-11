Air India Will Bounce Back, But Needs A Lot Of Work: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrashekharan

Air India recently announced a massive transformation activity under the new owners, Tata Group, revealing new livery, new logo among other things. Tata Sons acquired the Air India from the government in January 2022 and aims to steer the loss-making airline into a modern, successful air carrier. Speaking at the event, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that "Air India will bounce back, but it will need a lot of work and effort, for which everyone is ready." He also said that the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be deployed at Air India and emphasised that the airline is not just another business for the group but a passion and a national mission.

"We are focusing on upgrading all human resources aspects of the airline. Our fleet requires a lot of work. While we have ordered one of the largest fleet orders, it will take time."In the meantime, we have to refurbish our current fleet at an acceptable level. Our aim is to have the best of machine learning and the best of AI in Air India than any other airline," he said.

Speaking at the unveil event held in the national capital on August 10, 2023, he said there is a lot of hard work needed but the path is clear for the airline. "Our vision for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new, resurgent India, where the aspiration of everyone is limitless".

"Air India is not another business for us, it's a passion, a big national mission... We have been at work during the last 15 months or so on this journey because our vision is to make this airline world class in terms of modernity, safety, technologically-most advanced, exceptional customer service and the experience that Air India used to be known for," Chandrasekaran said.

"I get at least a couple of mails a day either criticising or complimenting but even in those criticisms I receive, each and every one of them, long or short, there's a little amount of concern and heart - how can we keep going like that? Can you not fix it? It is a very caring criticism most of the times so our commitment is only getting stronger every day," Chandrasekaran said.