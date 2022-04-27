Air India's on-time performance up by 28 per cent after Tata's takeover

Air India has achieved an on-time performance rate of more than 90 per cent as per the data released by DGCA for the month of March. It is to be noted that this is the first in quite a while when numbers like this have been on tables for Air India. As per the data, the on-time performance (OTP) of the airline has increased by 28 per cent for March.

Air India's on-time performance for March was 91.2 per cent when looking at its departure patterns in the four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This occurred just months after the Tata Group took control of the airline. Air India's OTP was 75.1 per cent in October, 67.9 per cent in November, and 71.7 per cent in December 2021, to give you an idea of how significant the gap is.

Moreover, the carrier beat out every other scheduled airline in the country in terms of the least number of cancellations. Of course, it lags behind other airlines in terms of OTP, especially when compared to IndiGo, which is at the top with a 93.9 per cent OTP and a market share of 54.8 per cent, compared to Air India's 8.8 per cent.

Earlier, Tata had announced that they will make necessary changes to the service standards and the introduction of new passenger-friendly amenities. As per the recent data, the changes seem to be working for the airline.

Air India also released crew directions in February to enhance its OTP, including new SOPs instructing crew members to spend less time at duty-free stores and work toward on-time aircraft door shutting, among other things. The efforts are starting to pay off.