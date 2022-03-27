Air Mauritius commences weekly direct flights connecting Mumbai to Port Loius

Air Mauritius commenced its weekly flights from Mumbai to Mauritius on March 27. The airline said it will operate weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with the Airbus A330-900neo.

“The flight passengers must note that Air Mauritius is currently operating the international flights under the Air Bubble Arrangements with India, which was finalized in November 2021,” said officials.

The officials further said the airline is increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries.

Mauritius recently dropped the requirements for all international passengers to carry a negative PCR test. As per the earlier guidelines, fully vaccinated passengers were allowed to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. However, the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Mauritius has dropped this requirement from 12 March 2022.

Since the reopening of borders the inflow of air travellers has increased manifold and with this initiative it will be much easier for travellers to visit the country more frequently, said officials.

