हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International flights

Air Mauritius commences weekly direct flights connecting Mumbai to Port Loius

Air Mauritius will operate weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with the Airbus A330-900neo from Mumbai.

Air Mauritius commences weekly direct flights connecting Mumbai to Port Loius
Image for representation

Air Mauritius commenced its weekly flights from Mumbai to Mauritius on March 27. The airline said it will operate weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with the Airbus A330-900neo.

“The flight passengers must note that Air Mauritius is currently operating the international flights under the Air Bubble Arrangements with India, which was finalized in November 2021,” said officials.

The officials further said the airline is increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries.

Read also: Bengaluru International Airport awarded ‘Best’ at the Wings India 2022

Mauritius recently dropped the requirements for all international passengers to carry a negative PCR test. As per the earlier guidelines, fully vaccinated passengers were allowed to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. However, the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Mauritius has dropped this requirement from 12 March 2022.

Since the reopening of borders the inflow of air travellers has increased manifold and with this initiative it will be much easier for travellers to visit the country more frequently, said officials.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
International flightsAir MauritiusMumbaiFlights
Next
Story

This Suzuki Hayabusa is actually a modified Bajaj 220F underneath, watch video

Must Watch

PT28M18S

Mann Ki Baat: India has achieved export target of Rs 30 lakh crore, says PM Modi