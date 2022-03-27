हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
airport

Bengaluru airport awarded as the ‘best airport’ at the Wings India 2022

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru wins ‘Best Airport’ and ‘Aviation Innovation’ awards at the Wings India Awards 2022.

Bengaluru airport awarded as the ‘best airport’ at the Wings India 2022
Image for representation

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport’ under the General Category at the Wings India Awards 2022. It has also won the ‘Aviation Innovation’ Award, according to an official statement by Bengaluru International Airport authorities on March 26.

This recognition is one of the industry's most recognised accolades, and is awarded following an assessment of customer service, facilities and innovations.

The awards were conferred by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, industry leaders, and other stakeholders on March 25, 2022 at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

Also read: SpiceJet commences Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight on March 27

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI, the awards are conferred to those who have created benchmarks and made notable contributions to aviation in India.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from Wings India 2022 for our relentless efforts in providing superior travel experiences to passengers. As the operator of a world-class airport, the BIAL has undertaken a host of steps to enable digital solutions and tech innovations to make travel seamless and memorable. The awards will motivate us further to keep enhancing our services to meet the ever increasing needs of passengers," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

Bengaluru airport was recently conferred with the ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognition from Airports Council International (ACI), and as a testament to its commitment to provide superior airport experience, the airport was recently recognised by the Confederation of Indian Industry with the Customer Obsession Award.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
airportBengaluru Airportbest AirportAviation
Next
Story

Delhi has emerged as the EV capital of India: Manish Sisodia

Must Watch

PT28M18S

Mann Ki Baat: India has achieved export target of Rs 30 lakh crore, says PM Modi