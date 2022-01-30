Air New Zealand 787 makes diverted landing due to cracked windscreen

An Air New Zealand aircraft Boeing 787-9, had to be diverted to Hong Kong. The diversion had to b made because there were suspicions of a cracking windshield inflight. The Dreamliner took off from Christchurch and was heading towards Guangzhou while operating to NZ1082.

The pilots feared the windscreen had a crack and requested an emergency landing in Hong Kong, according to Hong Kong's The Standard. The jet was over the South China Sea and approaching Hong Kong when it began to stray from its typical flight path. The operational Dreamliner, ZK-NZH, was travelling at 41,000 feet to the west of the Philippines when it began to gently fall about 5,000 feet. As the plane approached Hong Kong, it plummeted to 22,000 feet and began circling over the water south of the city.

According to the Standard, Hong Kong ATC dispatched emergency personnel to the runway. ZK-NZH, on the other hand, landed successfully on runway 07R with no injuries to anyone on board. The Dreamliner is still in Hong Kong twenty-four hours after arriving.

Read also: Watch: Tata-owned Air India's pilot calls the first flight a "historic moment"

As per the reports the flight was carrying more than 24 tonnes of Cargo. The reports add that Air New Zealand is waiting for a replacement window coming from Boeing in Singapore. The flight ZK-NZH is supposed to return to Auckland after the repairs are done.

Live TV

#mute