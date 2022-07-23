Oil prices have increased tremendously since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and were further affected due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Hence, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned that the prices of airline tickets will go up "without doubt" as fuel costs rise. Due to the rise in fuel prices, domestic and international airfares in India have witnessed a surge of up to 50 percent in the last few months.

These costs will be passed on to consumers, Willie Walsh, director general of the IATA, said, reports BBC. "Flying will be more expensive for consumers, without doubt", he said, adding that the "high price of oil" will be "reflected in higher ticket prices."

Airfares at American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines - the three largest US domestic carriers - shot up nearly 50 percent for the week ending May 23 compared to a year ago, according to an analysis by Cowen, a financial services firm.

Cowen tracked nearly 300 routes across four different fare categories for the carriers using data from New York-based Harrell Associates, which tracks airline pricing trends, CBS reported.

Also read: Alert air passengers! Road connecting Delhi airport T3 and T1 to remain closed for 3 weeks

A 0.3 percent MoM decrease was registered in India in May, in YoY terms traffic increased by 405.7 percent in this domestic market, as per IATA. Oil prices were already rising as demand picked up again in economies that had started recovering from the Covid pandemic.

The fallout from the war in Ukraine has pushed prices up further. The US has announced a complete ban on oil imports from Russia, while the UK is to phase out Russian supplies by the end of the year, BBC reported.

European Union leaders have said they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. This means demand for oil from other producers has increased, leading to higher prices. Walsh said fuel prices were at record highs, and that "oil is the single biggest element of an airline`s cost base", BBC reported. "It's inevitable that ultimately the high oil prices will be passed through to consumers in higher ticket prices."

Also read: Aviation Explained: How increasing temperatures are affecting airports?

International revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) continued to drive the global industry’s recovery in May while the global domestic market trended sideways, IATA said. Several major international route areas overperformed 2019 levels while many others likely reached pre-pandemic RPK levels in June.

The global industry`s recovery accelerated and global international RPKs are now at 64.1 percent of pre-crisis levels. Global domestic RPKs reached 76.7 percent of the 2019 level in May. Compared to April 2022, global RPKs grew 10.7 percent month-on-month (MoM).

The rebound continues despite inflation, high jet fuel prices, and low consumer confidence. International bookings briefly exceeded domestic bookings in May, confirming that a high willingness to travel abroad persists, IATA said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV