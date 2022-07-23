Alert air passengers! Due to ongoing upgradation work, the road connecting terminal T3 to T1 will remain closed for the next three weeks. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced that the carriageway connecting T1 to T3 will remain open for movement of traffic coming from T1. The Delhi airport officials took to twitter and tweeted a passenger advisory to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.

Kind attention all flyers. pic.twitter.com/bVCbUIMQwj — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 23, 2022

"Due to the ongoing upgradation work, traffic movement on the carriageway connecting T3 to T1 of IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport, through the underpass, will remain suspended for three weeks from today," the DIAL mentioned.

Those planning to travel from T3 to T1 are advised to take the national highway (NH-48 or old NH-8) to reach T1 through the Radisson roundabout, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)