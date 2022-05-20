हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AirAsia

AirAsia offers massive discount on excess baggage fees for connecting international passengers

This discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to domestic flight's departure, AirAsia India mentioned. 

AirAsia offers massive discount on excess baggage fees for connecting international passengers
Image for representation

AirAsia India on Thursday announced that it is offering major discount on excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights till June 30. Flyers connecting to international flights from AirAsia India's domestic flights can now pre-book their excess baggage at the significantly discounted price of Rs 100 per kg, compared to the standard excess baggage charges of Rs 450 per kg when booked online and Rs 500 per kg when booked at the airport, the airline's statement said.

This discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to domestic flight's departure, it mentioned. AirAsia India does not operate any international flights. It only operates domestic flights currently.

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons Private Ltd with a shareholding of 83.67 per cent and the remaining stake is with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia's AirAsia Group.

Last month, Tatas-owned Air India had sent a proposal to Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire AirAsia India.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AirAsiainternational flightairportExcess Baggage Fee
Next
Story

IndiGo witnesses turbulent times ahead of Jet Airways, Akasa Air arrival in Indian aviation market

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Zee Top 10: Gyanvapi Survey report leaked