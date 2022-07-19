Aircraft hanging from parachute crashes, pilot survives: Watch shocking video

A video of a plane surviving a fatal crash has been going viral on the internet. Based on the reports, a Belgian pilot managed to survive a plane crash in his small aircraft because of a small parachute. The pilot's life was in danger after things took an unexpected turn leading to his aircraft diving straight toward the ground after a mid-air emergency. The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms by Viral Hog.

The video shows a small aircraft hanging from a white and red parachute swinging because of the wind. At the start of the video, the descent seems to be slow, but as the video moves, the speed of the aircraft seems to be increasing while the aircraft nears its dives end. Moreover, by the end of the video, the plane hits the ground with a loud crash. Based on the video, the propeller of the plane touches the ground first on the side of a road. The aircraft fell right in front of a van, slightly missing the vehicle and a couple of power line strings.

According to Sky News, Bruges police said the two-seater plane caused minor damage to a street sign and a fence in the area. The pilot was also able to walk away from the plane and is currently being treated for minor injuries.

Also read: DGCA conducts spot checks, identifies reasons for increase in technical snags: Details here

The pilot was described as an experienced pilot by officials. They revealed that the plane's Ballistic Recovery System (BRS), which launches the parachute, almost certainly saved his life. Now, the aviation authorities have started an investigation into the incident to find the cause of the crash. It is to be noted that based on reports, the plane involved in the incident is a DynAero MCRO1, a lightweight plane known for its carbon-fiber body and seating two people.